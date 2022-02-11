NFL, Class Attys Pave Way For Race-Norming Deal Approval

By Zachary Zagger (February 11, 2022, 9:16 PM EST) -- The NFL, concussion class counsel Chris Seeger of Seeger Weiss LLP and attorneys for players who filed suit over the controversial use of race-based norms in the concussion settlement said they have met with leaders of a group of roughly 75 former NFL players and spouses to address their concerns over transparency. In a court filing Friday, the so-called mediating parties — the NFL, Seeger and attorneys for former Pittsburgh Steelers Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport from Zuckerman Spaeder LLP and J.R. Wyatt Law PLLC — said they had met with former NFL running back Ken Jenkins and his wife, Dr....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS