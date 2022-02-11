9th Circ. Affirms Class Cert. Denial In Liberty Car Valuing Suit

By Hailey Konnath (February 11, 2022, 8:00 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday agreed with a Washington federal court that class certification wasn't appropriate in a pair of policyholders' spat with Liberty Mutual over totaled car valuations, ruling that any damages would need to be determined on a policyholder-by-policyholder basis. The Ninth Circuit said a lower court had made the right call in denying certification for policyholders challenging Liberty Mutual's valuation method for totaled vehicles. (iStock) The three-judge panel affirmed the district court's December 2020 decision denying certification to the damages class proposed by policyholders Leeana Lara and Cameron Lundquist. Lara and Lundquist sued Liberty Mutual and its claims-handling technology...

