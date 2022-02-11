Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Affirms Class Cert. Denial In Liberty Car Valuing Suit

By Hailey Konnath (February 11, 2022, 8:00 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday agreed with a Washington federal court that class certification wasn't appropriate in a pair of policyholders' spat with Liberty Mutual over totaled car valuations, ruling that any damages would need to be determined on a policyholder-by-policyholder basis.

The Ninth Circuit said a lower court had made the right call in denying certification for policyholders challenging Liberty Mutual's valuation method for totaled vehicles. (iStock) The three-judge panel affirmed the district court's December 2020 decision denying certification to the damages class proposed by policyholders Leeana Lara and Cameron Lundquist. Lara and Lundquist sued Liberty Mutual and its claims-handling technology...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!