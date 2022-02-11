Raytheon Says Ex-Manager Wasn't Fired For Age Or Diagnosis

By Emily Brill (February 11, 2022, 7:18 PM EST) -- Raytheon Co. asked an Indiana federal judge to toss a suit claiming it fired a longtime employee because of his age and his need to take time off after a cancer diagnosis, arguing Friday that the former program manager can't support his allegations that the company violated federal law. In a 10-page brief supporting its motion to dismiss, the company said Michael Downs' lawsuit lacks proof for his claims that Raytheon flouted the Age Discrimination in Employment Act and Family and Medical Leave Act when it fired him in February 2021. Additionally, a claim that the termination flouted the Employee Retirement...

