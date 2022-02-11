Urban Visions Lands $90M Loan For Seattle Project

By Andrew McIntyre (February 11, 2022, 7:28 PM EST) -- Mack Real Estate has loaned $90 million for an office construction project in Seattle, according to an announcement Friday from Jones Lang LaSalle, which brokered the loan for borrower Urban Visions. The loan from Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies LP is for The Jack, an eight-story project that Urban Visions is currently building. The company started the project shortly before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and when the pandemic hit, work stalled for more than a year. Project plans call for a 146,000-square-foot building, and Urban Visions plans to wrap up the project in the first quarter of 2023. The...

