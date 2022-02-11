Ex-Cantor Broker On Trial By SEC Sidesteps Talk Of 9/11

By Pete Brush (February 11, 2022, 3:54 PM EST) -- A former Cantor Fitzgerald broker accused of violating securities laws by informally splitting commission payments tiptoed around 9/11 Friday, after a Manhattan federal judge forbade testimony about the terrorist attack that devastated the Wall Street firm over 20 years ago. Testifying on his own behalf, defendant Adam Mattessich made oblique references to the events of late 2001, when he took over a client account that had been handled by one of the more than 650 Cantor workers who died in the attack that felled the World Trade Center on Sept. 11 of that year. "Is it fair to say that Cantor...

