Fiat Chrysler Beats Jeep Transmission Defect Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 14, 2022, 8:34 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has dismissed a putative class action filed by a Jeep owner claiming that Fiat Chrysler didn't tell consumers about defects with the automatic transmission system on some of its vehicles, finding the plaintiff's damages theory was based on tossed evidence. The order from U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal was posted on Friday, along with decisions on several other motions from Fiat Chrysler's parent company, FCA US LLC, including two from the auto giant that sought to strike the expert testimony of experts for lead plaintiff Steve Zuehlsdorf. One of the experts opined on the vehicle's alleged...

