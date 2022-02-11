NJ Bus Cos. Reach Landmark State FCA Deal For $20.5M

By Bill Wichert (February 11, 2022, 10:39 PM EST) -- Private bus companies and related parties will pay $20.5 million to resolve New Jersey False Claims Act allegations that they defrauded New Jersey Transit out of millions over several years, marking the state's largest False Claims Act deal outside health-care-related settlements, the state attorney general's office said Friday. The agreement settles claims that Academy Bus LLC and the other defendants overcharged New Jersey Transit by more than $15 million between 2012 and 2018 by both underreporting missed bus trips on routes they operated for the agency and billing the agency for hours and miles that were not driven, according to a...

