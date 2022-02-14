New Draft Bills Aim To Modernize Satellite Communications

By J. Edward Moreno (February 14, 2022, 5:43 PM EST) -- Bipartisan leaders of the House Energy and Commerce Committee circulated two draft bills that together would revamp the Federal Communications Commission's licensing process for secure low-earth orbit satellites and add national security safeguards. The two draft bills, which were released Friday by Reps. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash, came days after a geomagnetic storm caused dozens of SpaceX's Starlink broadband satellites to fall out of orbit. The FCC has faced pressure to further tighten its space-junk controls after the agency updated its rules in 2020 that are meant to mitigate orbital debris from private communications satellites. One of...

