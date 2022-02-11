Convicted Mass. Mayor Can Put Off Prison Until March 4

By Chris Villani (February 11, 2022, 6:00 PM EST) -- A former Massachusetts mayor convicted on corruption and fraud charges will have to report to prison by March 4, as a federal judge Friday granted him a brief delay of the start of his six-year term but refused to postpone his sentence indefinitely while he appeals. U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock declined to treat Jasiel Correia, 30, in the same fashion as a pair of parents convicted in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case. In the latter prosecution, Gamal Abdelaziz and John Wilson were both allowed, with the government's acquiescence, to put off prison until the First Circuit can decide...

