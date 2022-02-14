NBA Star Says Voided Contract Dooms Agent's Counterclaims

By Max Jaeger (February 14, 2022, 2:01 PM EST) -- The former agent for NBA star Zion Williamson cannot use a court-voided agreement to support contract and tort claims against the power forward, Williamson said Friday as he asked a North Carolina federal judge to pare back a broader contract row. Williamson sued Gina Ford and her firm, Prime Sports Marketing LLC, to void the 2019 contract and block her from claiming she represents him. Ford alleged in 11 counterclaims that Williamson violated their deal when he signed with Creative Artists Agency, then misappropriated her firm's trade secrets. U.S. District Judge Loretta C. Biggs said last year Ford's contract with Williamson...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS