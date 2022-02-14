Asylum-Seeker Takes ICE To Court For ID Confiscations

By Alyssa Aquino (February 14, 2022, 5:03 PM EST) -- A legal services provider and asylum-seeker filed a proposed class action against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, telling an Illinois federal court that ICE gives its officers unbridled discretion to confiscate government-issued IDs from asylum-seekers in removal proceedings. The Children's Legal Center and a man identified as "J.T.M." accused ICE of maintaining a "standardless" policy allowing officers to take and keep identifying documents without meaningful review. The policy not only hampers asylum-seekers' ability to access health, education and other benefits they are entitled to, but violates their Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable seizures, they said in a complaint filed Friday....

