Calif. Tech Execs Charged With $7M Visa Fraud Ploy

By Ivan Moreno (February 14, 2022, 4:16 PM EST) -- Two executives from a California computer chip design company have been criminally charged with fraudulently getting visas for specialty employees and then making $7 million in profits by placing the workers with other employers for a fee. The indictment announced Friday alleges that Namrata Patnaik and Kartiki Parekh fraudulently applied for about 85 H-1B visas for temporary workers from 2011 through April 2017, purportedly to work at their San Jose-based company, PerfectVIPs. H-1B visas are meant to employ foreign workers with a bachelor's degree in specialty occupations. Applications to the U.S. Department of Labor must describe the type of employment, labor...

