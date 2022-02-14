Sports Media Co. Says Chubb Unit Must Cover Employee Theft

By Josh Liberatore (February 14, 2022, 4:18 PM EST) -- A sports media company with ties to the Dallas Cowboys accused a Chubb unit of wrongfully denying coverage for an alleged $9 million employee theft scheme, telling a Texas federal court the insurer willfully ignored evidence proving the money was stolen. Blue Star Sports Holdings Inc. said Friday that it's entitled to its policy's limit of $3 million in coverage from Federal Insurance Co. after two of the company's former employees illegally transferred millions in customer payments into their own personal bank accounts. The company, which now goes by the name Stack Sports, said employee theft is clearly covered under its...

