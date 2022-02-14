Attys Get $21M For Settling Calif. Drivers' Toll Privacy Case

By Victoria McKenzie (February 14, 2022, 6:00 PM EST) -- Lawyers representing California motorists will receive nearly $21 million in fees for their roles in a privacy suit against toll road operators accused of sharing drivers' private information with government agencies. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright approved the attorney fees and the $217 million settlement deals with the Orange County Transportation Authority, Transportation Corridor Agencies and 3M Co. In addition to $21 million in fees, class counsel was awarded an additional $571,900 for litigation costs. Motorists sued the toll operators and their contractors in 2016, alleging they repeatedly abused their access to drivers' personal information and shared the...

