Ford Again Gets Faulty Hybrid Battery Claims Trimmed

By Mike Curley (February 14, 2022, 4:07 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has trimmed claims from a proposed class action claiming that Ford Motor Co.'s Fusion hybrids had software that decreased the functionality of their batteries, saying the proposed class has not fixed the pleading issues that previously led to the same claims being cut. In an order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton dismissed all claims under California's Unfair Competition Law from the suit, as well as claims under the state's Consumers Legal Remedies Act to the extent they seek restitution as equitable relief. In the suit, Howard Hoffman alleges that software in 2010-12 Fusions causes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS