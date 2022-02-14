Winston & Strawn To Lead Swimmers' Antitrust Class Suit

By Rachel Scharf (February 14, 2022, 2:35 PM EST) -- Winston & Strawn LLP will represent a newly certified class of professional swimmers seeking an injunction against alleged anti-competitive conduct by swimming's international governing body, a California federal judge ruled Friday while rejecting the athletes' bid to pursue damages as a group. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley partially granted the class certification bid from Olympic gold medalist Thomas Shields and two other professional swimmers, who say the Fédération Internationale de Natation has improperly used its power to crush rival competitions planned by the nascent International Swimming League. The swimmers got the green light to pursue a classwide ban on FINA...

