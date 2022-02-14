Real Estate Rumors: Moskovits, GL Homes, AccentCare

By Andrew McIntyre (February 14, 2022, 4:16 PM EST) -- New York investors Toby Moskovits and Michael Lichtenstein have purchased a Miami auto service center for $6.3 million, The Real Deal reported Monday. The deal is for a Midas property at 2140 N.E. Second Ave. in Miami's Edgewater neighborhood, and the seller is the Harold Noordhoek Revocable Trust, according to the report. The property is in an opportunity zone, and the buyers are hoping to build a residential rental project at half of the site, the report said. GL Homes has picked up 290.4 acres in Boynton Beach, Florida, for $60 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The deal...

