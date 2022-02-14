Apollo Investing $1.4B In UAE Developer Aldar

By Andrew McIntyre (February 14, 2022, 3:02 PM EST) -- Apollo Global Management is investing $1.4 billion in United Arab Emirates-based developer Aldar Properties in a deal that will see the New York company take a minority stake in one of Aldar's investment units, the firms announced Monday. The investment comes in various pieces: a $500 million land joint venture with Aldar Properties PJSC, a purchase of $500 million in notes that investment unit Aldar Investment Properties issued and a total of $400 million in equity investment in Aldar Investment Properties. Aldar invests across a broad spectrum of real estate, and the companies said the $500 million land venture portion of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS