Blackstone Prevails In Crown Resorts Battle With $6.3B Bid

By Benjamin Horney (February 14, 2022, 9:49 AM EST) -- Crown Resorts, advised by Herbert Smith Freehills, said Monday it will be taken over by private equity giant Blackstone in an agreement valued at AU$8.9 billion ($6.3 billion), concluding a yearlong competition to buy the Australian resort and casino operator. The agreement calls for funds managed and advised by New York-based Blackstone Inc. to pay AU$13.10 per share in cash to acquire all of Crown Resorts Ltd.'s shares, Crown said in a statement. The outcome represents the culmination of a back-and-forth that stretches back more than a year. Monday's announcement means that Blackstone has conquered competing suitors like The Star Entertainment...

