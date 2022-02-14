Parties Want Republic Tobacco TM Trial Split Up

By Morgan Conley (February 14, 2022, 3:43 PM EST) -- Companies involved in a dispute over the sale of counterfeit "Top Tobacco" cigarette rolling papers don't want claims targeting two separate retailers to be handled through the same trial, telling a Georgia federal court it's time to split up the litigation. Plaintiff Republic Tobacco joined defendants ZCell & Novelties and Star Importers & Wholesalers Inc. in asking the court Sunday to separate the dispute into two trials — one to handle the claims involving ZCell and the other for the claims involving Star. The companies told the court that at this point it is clear the allegations targeting the two retailers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS