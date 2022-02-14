Morgan Lewis Hires Former SEC Atty As Enforcement Co-Lead

By Matt Perez (February 14, 2022, 2:05 PM EST) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP said Monday it has hired a former acting deputy director at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a partner and co-leader of its securities enforcement practice out of New York and Philadelphia. Kelly Gibson joins Morgan Lewis after 14 years at the SEC, where she served in both national and regional leadership positions. In her practice, she will counsel clients on enforcement and compliance matters related to securities. "Kelly's extensive experience with the SEC will provide our clients with unique insights to the commission's enforcement priorities and processes," Morgan Lewis chair Jami McKeon said in...

