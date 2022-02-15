Shearman & Sterling Adds Arbitration Pro From Jones Day

By Silvia Martelli (February 15, 2022, 6:39 PM GMT) -- Shearman & Sterling has hired Jones Day's former head of Asia Pacific arbitration for its international arbitration practice in the London office. Matthew Skinner, who joined the global law firm as a partner in February, has extensive commercial arbitration experience, including in joint ventures, construction, licensing and post-M&A disputes across a range of industries, such as oil and gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, mining, and manufacturing, the firm said Monday. Skinner is the former head of the Asia Pacific arbitration practice at Jones Day, where he spent the past nine years, both in the London and Singapore offices. He has wide-ranging experience representing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS