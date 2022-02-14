Businesses Ask 9th Circ. To Revive Virus Coverage Suits

By Eli Flesch (February 14, 2022, 4:03 PM EST) -- The owners of an Oregon Best Western hotel and two San Francisco eateries asked the Ninth Circuit to revive their pandemic coverage suits, arguing that the loss of use of their property qualified as direct physical losses under their policies. Two San Francisco restaurants and an Oregon Best Western are urging the Ninth Circuit to revive their pandemic coverage suits. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) The Kin Khao and Nari restaurants, and RV Agate Beach, which owns the hotel, told the Ninth Circuit on Friday that pro-policyholder interpretations of their policies required under state laws should have led lower courts to a finding of...

