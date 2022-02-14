Kazakhstan's Suit Over $506M Award Survives Dismissal Bid

By Caroline Simson (February 14, 2022, 8:26 PM EST) -- A hedge fund and its founder have failed to secure an early exit from Kazakhstan's lawsuit accusing them of conspiring with Moldovan oil and gas investors to secure an allegedly fraudulent half-billion-dollar arbitral award. U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl on Friday denied without prejudice the motion to dismiss filed by entities of emerging markets investment manager Argentem Creek Partners and Daniel Chapman, its founder and CEO, instead sending much of the case back to state court, where it had been originally filed by Kazakhstan in 2020. In his ruling, the judge said the case was too far removed from the...

