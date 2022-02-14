California Biotech Co. Appoints 1st General Counsel

By Sue Reisinger (February 14, 2022, 3:40 PM EST) -- Vaxart Inc. on Monday announced the appointment of Edward Berg, a veteran in-house counsel at health care and pharmaceutical companies, as its first general counsel. Vaxart is a clinical stage biotech company in South San Francisco, California, that is developing oral vaccines, including pills, against infectious diseases like the flu and COVID-19. If successful, it would mean there would be no need for injections or for refrigerating vaccines, which is important to the poorest countries. Before joining Vaxart, Berg served as vice president and deputy general counsel at BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. since 2018. Berg told Law360 Pulse one of his first...

