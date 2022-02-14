Taekwondo Studio Seeks Full 2nd Circ. Panel In Virus Appeal

By Eli Flesch (February 14, 2022, 5:25 PM EST) -- An upstate New York taekwondo studio requested a full panel of Second Circuit judges reconsider its pandemic coverage suit, saying a three-judge panel improperly acted as fact-finders last month by ruling the coronavirus can't physically alter property. A taekwondo studio seeking COVID-19 coverage said a Second Circuit panel effectively set a higher pleading standard for its allegations of physical damage than was warranted. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) Master Gorino's Pil-Sung Tae Kwon-Do said Friday that the Second Circuit panel effectively set a higher pleading standard for its allegations of physical damage than was warranted. The panel's ruling that the presence of other contaminants like...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS