NJ Atty Seeks Sanctions Against Town Over Malpractice Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (February 14, 2022, 4:02 PM EST) -- New Jersey attorney Albert H. Wunsch III asked a state court to impose frivolous litigation sanctions on Englewood Cliffs over the Bergen County town's now-dismissed malpractice lawsuit over a purportedly unfavorable affordable housing settlement, arguing that the municipality's officials ignored legal advice. A former attorney for the borough, Wunsch said in a Thursday motion that officials took a matter brought by an apartment developer to a disastrous trial despite warnings by him and other counsel that such a move would be "very risky, expensive and potentially detrimental." Then shortly after Wunsch and other attorneys helped negotiate a post-trial settlement that garnered...

