LG Fights Texas Courts' Jurisdiction Over Faulty Battery Suits

By Morgan Conley (February 14, 2022, 5:34 PM EST) -- LG Chem and its American arm have asked the Texas Supreme Court to release them from product liability claims related to an exploding battery within a vaping device, arguing that Texas courts don't have authority over the companies based in South Korea and Georgia. In two separate petitions for review, South Korea-based LG Chem Ltd. and Georgia-based LG Chem America Inc., asked the state high court's justices to reverse a lower appellate court's refusal to find Texas courts lack specific personal jurisdiction over Tommy Morgan's claims he was injured when an LG Chem 18650 lithium-ion battery within his vaping device exploded....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS