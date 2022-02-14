Franklin Mutual Must Face NJ Suit Over Coverage Denial

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (February 14, 2022, 7:25 PM EST) -- The New Jersey state appeals court on Monday revived a lawsuit over Franklin Mutual Insurance Co.'s denial of coverage for theft and vandalism claims in connection with a commercial condominium unit, ruling that a lower court ended the dispute while unresolved questions remained. A three-judge appellate division panel found that a Somerset County Superior Court judge made determinations better left to a jury when it granted summary judgment in favor of Franklin Mutual in the suit brought by policyholder Margin Holdings Ltd. LLC, and on the insurer's insurance fraud counterclaims. Among the questions still plaguing the "complex and highly contentious case"...

