Union Pacific Beats Conductor's Suit Over Job Injury

By Mike Curley (February 14, 2022, 6:26 PM EST) -- A Nebraska federal jury has handed Union Pacific Railroad Co. a win in a suit by one of its conductors alleging he injured himself when a piece of a train he was balancing on broke from underneath him. In a verdict reached Friday, the jury found in Union Pacific's favor entirely in Troy W. Peterson's suit, closing out a trial that had begun Feb. 7. According to the suit, filed in July 2020, Peterson was working for Union Pacific on Nov. 4, 2018, with the train to which he was assigned having stopped, when he was ordered and required to perform...

