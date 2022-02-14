2nd Circ. Reinstates Part Of Geico Underpayment Class Action

By Shane Dilworth (February 14, 2022, 6:17 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit partially rejuvenated a class action Monday accusing Geico General Insurance Co. of underpaying for total losses of certain vehicles, saying New York insurance law requires insurers to look at the prices of new, comparable cars when calculating the replacement cost. A class action accusing Geico General Insurance Co. of underpaying for total losses of certain vehicles was partially rejuvenated by the Second Circuit on Monday. (iStock.com/jetcityimage) In its summary order, the three-judge panel held that the Berkshire Hathaway unit and its claims-handling technology provider, CCC Information Services Inc., prepared a "fundamentally deficient" market valuation report, or MVR, when...

