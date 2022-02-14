Texas Judge Keeps Navy Vax Mandate On Ice Pending Appeal

By Katie Buehler (February 14, 2022, 6:22 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has denied the U.S. Department of Defense's bid to stay, pending appeal, a January order halting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which is being challenged by a group of 35 U.S. Navy service members who requested religious accommodations to the requirement. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor decided Sunday to keep in place his preliminary injunction, rejecting the military's argument that the lawsuit presented a question of military strategy, which courts cannot interfere with. The lawsuit, which claims that the DOD's vaccine mandate violates the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and service members' First Amendment rights, instead presents a legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS