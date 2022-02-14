Yoakam, Warner Music Say Buenas Noches To Copyright Row

By Craig Clough (February 14, 2022, 7:05 PM EST) -- Dwight Yoakam reached an out-of-court settlement with Warner Music Group on Monday to end the multiplatinum-selling country music singer's copyright suit in California federal court accusing the record label of "maliciously" punishing him when he moved to end their decadeslong relationship. Terms of the deal were not included in a brief joint stipulation filed with the court that came on the same day the parties were to square off in a hearing on their competing motions for summary judgment. Counsel for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Yoakam, who had two No. 1 Billboard Hot Country hits from...

