Ex-Cantor Broker Found Liable In SEC Split-Commission Case

By Pete Brush (February 16, 2022, 11:01 AM EST) -- A federal jury in Manhattan found Wednesday that former Cantor Fitzgerald broker Adam Mattessich violated the law when he informally split commissions with other brokers at the Wall Street firm.

The SEC had claimed that Cantor Fitzgerald broker Adam Mattessich violated the law when he informally split commissions with other brokers. (AP Andrew Harnik) The jury of six women and four men deliberated over two days before handing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a win in a civil trial before U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla that opened Feb. 9.

In 2013 alone Mattessich, 51, received more than $58,000 before ceasing...

