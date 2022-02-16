FTC, DOD Scrutiny Could Chill Defense Deals

By Daniel Wilson (February 16, 2022, 10:21 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit to block Lockheed Martin's now-abandoned acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne, as well as a recent Pentagon report raising concerns about consolidation within the defense industry, may chill high-value mergers and acquisitions. After the FTC challenged Lockheed Martin Corp.'s proposed $4.4 billion acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne in D.C. federal court in January — the first litigated defense merger challenge in decades — Lockheed said on Sunday it would terminate the deal. Then on Tuesday, a U.S. Department of Defense report covering competition within the defense industrial base said the defense industry was "historically consolidated," requiring "heightened review" for any future...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS