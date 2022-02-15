Real Estate Law May Soon Play A Role In The Metaverse

By Alexis Montano (February 15, 2022, 5:03 PM EST) -- The metaverse is a mix of augmented virtual reality that operates with the help of blockchain functions such as nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, and cryptocurrencies. Think of the metaverse as a universe with several platforms making up the actual virtual planets. These platforms include Decentraland, Sandbox and Mirandus, among others.[1] Current technology aims to develop these digital spaces into reflections of the real world, blurring the lines between physical and virtual reality. The two biggest platforms, Decentraland and Sandbox, have been headlining recent news for their larger-than-life real estate transactions. Between Nov. 22 and 28, $106 million worth of virtual real...

