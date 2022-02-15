Favre-Tied Co. Defeats $17M Securities Fraud Suit At 5th Circ.

By Ivan Moreno (February 15, 2022, 4:15 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Monday refused to revive a $16.9 million securities lawsuit against retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre and his business associates at a now-bankrupt company, calling the appeal arguments "largely duplicative" of what a district court already considered. In a unanimous unpublished opinion, a Fifth Circuit panel said it was rejecting Callais Capital Management's appeal "for substantially the same reasons" that U.S. District Judge Wendy B. Vitter cited when she dismissed the suit last year against Sqor, a digital sports media company for which Favre served as board member. Judge Vitter concluded Callais' allegations lacked sufficient detail and failed...

