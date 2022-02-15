Chancery Puts Deadlocked Aerojet Board Into Time Out

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 15, 2022, 11:57 AM EST) -- A Delaware Chancery Court judge on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order to prevent two factions of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.'s deadlocked eight-member board from using the company's name or resources to take sides in an upcoming board election. At a bench ruling Tuesday, Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will also said she would consolidate the two dueling lawsuits from each four-member faction and expedite the case. The company must remain a neutral party while the board is deadlocked and neither faction can "co-opt" company resources for a board campaign, the vice chancellor said. "One faction of directors cannot disguise its preference as...

