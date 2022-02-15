Ga. Justices Push Back At GM's Bid To Stop CEO Deposition

By Rosie Manins (February 15, 2022, 7:08 PM EST) -- The Georgia Supreme Court pushed back Tuesday at an attempt by General Motors to shield its CEO from testifying in a widower's product liability and wrongful-death suit, pointing out that state trial courts have wide latitude to deny such protective orders. The justices said during livestreamed oral arguments that the general discovery provisions of Georgia's Civil Practice Act state that a court may — not shall — issue a protective order to prevent the deposition of a party or person, when requested and for good cause. Such orders are issued under Georgia law to protect against annoyance, embarrassment, oppression or undue burden...

