Dick's, Best Buy Can't Arbitrate FCRA Suit, Class Says

By Isaac Monterose (February 15, 2022, 7:35 PM EST) -- A proposed class of consumers fought Dick's Sporting Goods' & Best Buy's arbitration motions against their Fair Credit Reporting Act suit over denied store returns, arguing the retailers' arbitration clauses for store transactions and rewards program enrollments were unenforceable due to lack of notification. Named plaintiffs Susana Guevara and Sean Frederick separately told a Pennsylvania federal court Monday that they were not informed about the arbitration clauses and that even if the clauses were enforceable, they do not cover the suit's primary allegations of unlawful data sharing. For its part, Dick's Sporting Goods has insisted the consumers were indeed informed....

