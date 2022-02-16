Startup For Investing In Athletes Is Accused Of $1M Fraud

By Ivan Moreno (February 16, 2022, 6:59 PM EST) -- A startup that aimed to "tokenize" and sell shares of professional athletes is being sued by investors who claim the company squandered $1 million and lied about its business plan. The lawsuit, which was initially filed last month in New York state court and moved to Manhattan federal court on Monday, said SportBLX and its two founders, George Hall and Joseph DePerio, spent half the investment on a year's rent for an office with fewer than five people instead of using the money on technology development. Investors were told in early 2019 that the money SportBLX raised in its first round...

