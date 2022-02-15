Ga. Justices Refuse 2nd Bite Of Edible Arrangements' IP Suit

By Morgan Conley (February 15, 2022, 6:21 PM EST) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to revive claims Google improperly profited off Edible Arrangements' trade name and goodwill by including the latter's moniker in a keyword advertising program, saying Edible Arrangements hadn't shown the tech giant's conduct confused consumers. The justices said Google LLC isn't obligated to share profits from its advertisement sales linked to searches for the term "Edible Arrangements" because the search engine's conduct didn't constitute the taking or appropriation of property owned by Edible IP LLC. The ruling affirmed the dismissal of the Atlanta-based franchise company's claims for theft, conversion, money had and received, and racketeering....

