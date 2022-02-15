DC Circ. Weighs GSA Jurisdiction In Audit Authority Case

By Nadia Dreid (February 15, 2022, 7:58 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit is set to decide whether a fight between Crowley Government Services and the General Services Administration over an audit belongs in federal claims court or district court, but after arguments Monday morning, it seemed like the panel was leaning toward the latter. Crowley Government Services wants its federal district court case revived, arguing that the lower court flubbed when it dismissed the suit and declared that the contractor's claims challenging the GSA's finding that it overcharged the military by $37 million were better suited for the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. The problem with that, Crowley argues, is...

