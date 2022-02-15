Biden Climate Efforts Won't Be Stopped With GHG Cost Loss

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (February 15, 2022, 7:51 PM EST) -- A powerful tool used to support climate change regulations could be stripped away from the Biden administration if a federal judge sticks to his guns and strikes down the method the government uses to calculate the cost of greenhouse gas pollution. But legal experts say that wouldn't block the administration's climate ambitions. Last week, U.S. District Judge James Cain Jr. in Louisiana granted several states' motion for a preliminary injunction to block the White House's efforts to increase the government's cost estimates resulting from greenhouse gas pollution, known as the social costs of carbon, methane and nitrous oxide. In his ruling, the judge...

