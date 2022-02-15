Schnader Harrison Tries To End Suit By Phillies Owner's Sister

By Matthew Santoni (February 15, 2022, 8:12 PM EST) -- Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis has urged a Pennsylvania federal court to toss as time-barred a legal malpractice suit filed by a sister of the Philadelphia Phillies' owner, arguing that she had known for years about the firm's alleged conflicts and errors in representing her in disputes over family stock holdings. The firm sought summary judgment Monday against Anna K. Nupson, claiming that the statute of limitations expired in 2009 on any legal malpractice claims relating to the firm's representation in John Middleton's 2003 buyout of his sisters' stock in Bradford Holdings Inc., since Middleton then sold Bradford's tobacco arm for...

