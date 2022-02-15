Genesis Unicorn SPAC Leads 2 IPOs That Raise $135M Total

By Tom Zanki (February 15, 2022, 5:04 PM EST) -- Two special-purpose acquisition companies began trading on Tuesday after raising a combined $135 million under the services of four law firms, led by a $75 million initial public offering from health care- and technology-focused Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. Princeton, New Jersey-based Genesis Unicorn offered 7.5 million units at $10 each, guided by Becker & Poliakoff LLP and underwriters counsel Hogan Lovells US LLP. Its units trade under the symbol "GENQU." Genesis Unicorn was joined by A SPAC I Acquisition Corp., which raised $60 million to hunt for a telecommunications, technology or media company in the U.S. or Asia. Singapore-based A SPAC...

