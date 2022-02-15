Sky Zone Can't Force Arbitration Without Mom's Signature

By Joyce Hanson (February 15, 2022, 6:35 PM EST) -- A Sky Zone trampoline park can't enforce an arbitration agreement signed by the mother of a girl whose friend was injured while using the facilities, a New Jersey state appeals court has ruled, rejecting the company's argument that the woman had the authority to sign. An appellate panel said in a published opinion Tuesday that Sky Zone South Plainfield wasn't persuasive in arguing that the friend's mother, Gina Valenti, had apparent authority to sign the document since the child's own mother, Lisa Kump-Checchio, had previously signed similar agreements on behalf of her daughter Olivia when she brought her to the indoor...

