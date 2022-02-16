Insurer Fights Arcade's 11th Circ. Virus Coverage Appeal

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 16, 2022, 1:51 PM EST) -- The Cincinnati Insurance Co. urged the Eleventh Circuit to affirm a lower court's ruling, arguing that it's not obliged to provide coverage to an arcade company whose properties didn't suffer direct damage or loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Eleventh Circuit in Atlanta heard from an insurance company, which urged it to affirm a lower court's ruling that the insurer is not obligated to provide coverage to an arcade company over pandemic losses. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) In a brief filed Monday, the insurance company argued that its commercial property policies with amusement company Andretti Indoor Karting & Games...

