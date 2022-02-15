DOD Says More Contractor Merger Oversight Needed

By Matthew Perlman (February 15, 2022, 6:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense said Tuesday drastic consolidation in the defense industry over the last several decades has left the government increasingly dependent on a small number of contractors and further deals in the space should be closely scrutinized before being cleared by the government. The DOD released a report on the state of competition in the defense industry in response to President Joe Biden's July executive order calling for agencies across government to support competition in the American economy. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said in a statement Tuesday the DOD is looking to ensure the agency is...

