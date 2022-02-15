Locast Fully Pays Broadcasters To End Copyright Suit

By J. Edward Moreno (February 15, 2022, 7:10 PM EST) -- Major broadcasters disclosed Tuesday that the now-defunct streaming site Locast had satisfied its payment obligations to broadcasters to finally tie up a copyright lawsuit and subsequent settlement. ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and other broadcasters told a New York federal court on Tuesday that Locast agreed formally to pay them $32 million to settle a lawsuit that accused Locast of ripping off content from the major broadcast networks. According to the private settlement viewed by Law360, however, the broadcasters allowed Locast to resolve the dispute for far less than the public agreement: $700,000 in cash plus about $1 million in streaming-related assets...

